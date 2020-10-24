Saturday #skvotes Links

A roundup of news from Saskatchewan's provincial election as the last day of advance polling begins.
- Crystal Palmer writes about her observations and experiences losing someone close to her to an utterly broken addictions and mental health system. And Gillian Massie highlights the how the Saskatchewan Party's excuse for a suicide reduction plan - consistent with its pattern for most social policies - is designed to do the bare minimum for the sake of appearances rather than meaningfully improving outcomes.
- Murray Mandryk sets out
a few of the questions which haven't been fully answered over the
course of the campaign - though it's telling that the list largely
involves areas where the NDP has offered well-thought-out solutions
while the Sask Party has avoided providing straight answers.
- Safe Schools Saskatchewan publishes a letter from a new teacher frustrated with the appalling state of the province's education system.
- PressProgress points out which Sask Party candidates bring anti-choice baggage to the election - with Scott Moe ranking as just the most prominent of an extensive list.
- Glenn Hicks reports on Glen Poelzer's prediction that the NDP will emerge with a substantial increase in seats - though how far that goes of course depends on people's voting choices over the next few days.- Finally, the Leader-Post and Star-Phoenix editorial boards advocate for voters to grab a mask and take health precautions, then go to the polls.
