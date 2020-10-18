Sunday Afternoon Links

This and that for your Sunday reading.
- Erica Alini reports on Canada's K-shaped recovery on metrics including employment, debt and housing. And Bill Curry reports on polling showing that two-thirds of Canadians recognize the need to borrow money to keep people afloat through the coronavirus pandemic, rather than rushing into gratuitous austerity.
- Meanwhile, Jon Roozenbeek, Claudia R. Schneider, Sarah Dryhurst, John Kerr, Alexandra Freeman, Gabriel Recchia, Anne Marthe van der Bles and Sander van der Linden study how susceptibility to misinformation is one of the main drivers of anti-mask sentiment and other behaviour which creates needless risks to public health.
- Enrique Dans examines how solar power has moved to the front of the line as an affordable and effect option for energy production. And Susan O'Donnell rightly questions why the federal government is pouring money into the development of new nuclear reactors when renewable technology has long since overtaken nuclear.
- Tiffany Duong reports on new research documenting the damage air pollution does to young brains.
- Finally, Luke Savage discusses how establishment Democrats are ill-suited to meet the needs of the U.S. even if they're able to win power in this fall's elections. And Umair Haque writes that U.S. voters will be deciding not only whether to re-elect Donald Trump, but whether they'll have any future to speak of as a developed country.
