Monday Morning Links

Assorted content to start your week.
- Agustin Carstens discusses the need for our recovery from the coronavirus pandemic to include meaningful planning for the economy to come, not only an attempt to shovel money at existing businesses regardless of their future prospects. And Chris Giles writes that this may be the week the austerity was officially dead and buried - though of course Saskatchewan may need to send that message to Scott Moe.
- Meanwhile, Jeremy Appel discusses Jason Kenney's all-out assault on Alberta's working class in an effort to ensure that whatever comes next benefits only his donors rather than the province he governs.
- Michael Warner writes about the need to focus on vulnerable communities in order to limit the second wave of COVID-19. And Eli Cahan points out that home care aides are among the workers who frequently can't afford to refuse or avoid work which puts them (and everybody around them) at risk.
- But as a reminder that no amount of privilege will necessarily overcome wilful ignorance, the Canadian Press reports on Erin O'Toole's gobsmackingly-uninformed claim that his having contracted COVID-19 makes him immune from either transmitting or receiving it.
- Finally, Tiffany Gooch discusses the need to recognize the torching of Mi'kmaw lobster fishing facilities as an act of terror.
