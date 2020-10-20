On dissatisfaction

It shouldn't be news that far too many Saskatchewanians are facing precarious financial situations. But the latest report showing a majority of people on the brink of insolvency is worth considering in the context of the ballot question as to whether to be satisfied with the Sask Party:
Faced with questions about how people are struggling, Scott Moe's constant response has been to point to a relatively low unemployment rate.
But if access to jobs isn't the problem, that only means that nearly half of Saskatchewan workers have jobs and yet are still barely able to pay their bills. And Moe is counting those as successes.
Needless to say, if people are struggling to stay afloat even while employed, that represents an indictment of Moe's anti-worker policies, not reason to leave him in charge.
Moreover, there's added reason to worry based on the reality that Saskatchewan has been hit especially hard by COVID-19 under Moe's government - as a second wave is beginning to crest, making the danger of financial ruin all the more imminent for people whose jobs are in danger as federal supports are taken away.
Simply put, there's no reason to be satisfied - or even accepting - of a Sask Party economy which has been set up to keep workers from achieving any security. And voters will do well to elect better.
[Edit: updated wording.]
