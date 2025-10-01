NDP Leadership 2026 Reference Page

A one-stop source for general information about the NDP's 2026 leadership election. (And yes, there will be plenty more content to come as the campaign proceeds.)
General Information
NDP Constitution (PDF)
Leadership Rules (PDF)
NDP Leadership 2026
Candidate Information
|Candidate
|Website
|Bluesky
|Profile
|Platform
|Ranking
|Rob Ashton
|@rob-for-ndp-leader.bsky.social
|Yves Engler
|HOME - Yves Engler for NDP Leader
|@yvesforndpleader.bsky.social
|Avi Lewis
|Lewis for Leader - Avi Lewis for NDP Leader
|@avilewis.ca
|Heather McPherson
|Heather McPherson for Leader of Canada's NDP
|@heathermcpherson.bsky.social
Posts
All Posts By Label
All Posts By Label
No comments:
Post a Comment