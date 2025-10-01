Pinned: NDP Leadership 2026 Reference Page

Wednesday, October 01, 2025

NDP Leadership 2026 Reference Page

A one-stop source for general information about the NDP's 2026 leadership election. (And yes, there will be plenty more content to come as the campaign proceeds.)

General Information
NDP Constitution (PDF)
Leadership Rules (PDF)
NDP Leadership 2026

Candidate Information

CandidateWebsiteBlueskyProfilePlatformRanking
Rob Ashton@rob-for-ndp-leader.bsky.social

Yves EnglerHOME - Yves Engler for NDP Leader@yvesforndpleader.bsky.social


Avi LewisLewis for Leader - Avi Lewis for NDP Leader@avilewis.ca


Heather McPhersonHeather McPherson for Leader of Canada's NDP@heathermcpherson.bsky.social




Posts
All Posts By Label

Discussion
Bluesky: #ndp - #ndpldr
