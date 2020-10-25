Sunday Morning Links

This and that for your Sunday reading.
- Umair Haque warns that we may be approaching the point where the cost of fighting man-made threats to our environment exceeds the resources we have available for the task.
- Andrew Jackson highlights how the people most eager to whinge about deficits are the same ones who will refuse to fund necessary services through readily-available sources of revenue.
- Kim Siever writes that an effective economic strategy should be investing in workers rather than handing out freebies to the corporate sector. But Jordan Press notes that our tax system is instead designed to extract the most marginal revenue from workers with modest incomes.
- Finally, Penny Collenette wonders why so many partisans are trying to attack Jagmeet Singh for having the maturity to avoid plunging the country into an avoidable election. But Karl Nerenberg's report confirms that fair-minded observers - in contrast to the juvenile parties throwing a fit in response to their game of chicken being interrupted - are giving credit where due.
No comments:
Post a Comment