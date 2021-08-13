Friday, August 13, 2021

Which you can do by one-three thousand, three hundred and thirty-thirds

Peter Julian highlights exactly how little the Liberals have done with the promise of Pharmacare in the course of two terms in government before precipitating an election:

That means that if Justin Trudeau were to pick up his pace of Pharmacare announcements to match the PEI commitment every week, it would take...a mere 64 years to finally reach full funding. (Of course, that ignores the inevitable inflation of drug costs in the meantime.) And even an equal announcement every single day would leave the Libs short of a universal pharmacare plan through two more full terms in power. 

So voters will have the choice between national pharmacare in the next Parliament under a NDP government...or only three thousand photo-ops later if Trudeau gets to choose the pace. 

