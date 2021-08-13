Which you can do by one-three thousand, three hundred and thirty-thirds

Peter Julian highlights exactly how little the Liberals have done with the promise of Pharmacare in the course of two terms in government before precipitating an election:
Undoubtedly the most deceitful thing he could have written.— Peter Julian (@MPJulian) August 11, 2021
In terms of progress on funding #public #universal #Pharmacare - this represents 3/100 of one percent (or 1/33rd of one percent!) of financing required.
After six years, this is #Liberal progress on #Pharmacare? #ndp https://t.co/bO23VWvSpm
That means that if Justin Trudeau were to pick up his pace of Pharmacare announcements to match the PEI commitment every week, it would take...a mere 64 years to finally reach full funding. (Of course, that ignores the inevitable inflation of drug costs in the meantime.) And even an equal announcement every single day would leave the Libs short of a universal pharmacare plan through two more full terms in power.
So voters will have the choice between national pharmacare in the next Parliament under a NDP government...or only three thousand photo-ops later if Trudeau gets to choose the pace.
