Saturday Morning Links

Assorted content for your weekend reading.
- The editorial boards of the Leader-Post and Star-Phoenix discuss the individual math which makes the case for vaccination compelling - though it's worth noting the equation is even more obvious on the government level where Scott Moe is being allowed to get away with social murder. Anya Zoledziowski points out how the UCP has been forced to reverse course from its disastrous declaration that the pandemic was over. And Lisa Rison interviews Alexander Wong about the only-increasing importance of masking and other protections in schools.
- Nick Fillmore asks whether we're past the point of no return when it comes to avoiding a complete climate breakdown. Willam Rees writes about the need to severely reduce our ecological footprint in order to have a sustainable society and economy. And George Monbiot discusses how our approach to ecology needs to allow our environment time to exist naturally, rather than being razed and replaced based on whims.
- Meanwhile, Shannon Devine points out that the gains made by workers through collective bargaining tend to have a lasting effect. And that in turn helps to explain why the UCP's anti-labour government is perfectly willing to pay grossly inflated salaries to privately-contracted scabs with the goal of undermining the province's existing health care workers.
- Finally, Deepa Shivaram discusses the obvious connection between increased child tax benefits in the U.S. and a decrease in family hunger and precarity.
No comments:
Post a Comment