Monday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material to start your week.
- Peter Singer reminds us of the one-time-opposition to mandatory seat belts to make the case to apply a similar principle to vaccinations, while Lorenda Reddekopp discusses the growing public groundswell for vaccine passports. James Keller reports on the UCP's decision to turn COVID testing into a matter of pay-for-play access - with the side effects of enriching a Jack Mintz-affiliated business, and undermining Alberta's information as to the spread of COVID-19.
- Anne Helen Petersen discusses how the Delta variant may have arrived at just the wrong time - though it certainly hasn't helped matters to have anti-social politicians downplaying the pandemic and looking for excuses to do as little as possible from day one. And Pam Belluck discusses the damage long COVID is doing to children who have been deliberately left unprotected.
- Fiona Harvey reports on today's release of the latest assessment from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change - confirming both the urgency to act to avert climate breakdown, and the utter failure of our current leaders to do anything of the sort. But Anna North offers some hope that it's not too late to fight climate change if we work within our communities rather than despairing over how little we can do individually.
- Finally, Rich Penney discusses how the label of a "liberal" (in both small- and large-L terms) refers more to the defense of an unequal and unsustainable status quo than any progress from it.
