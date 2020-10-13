Tuesday Morning Links

This and that for your Tuesday reading.
- Douglas Jang discusses how a bias toward slow and limited government has made our response less effective. Pouyan Tabasinejad points out that we shouldn't allow politicians to blame the public for their own fecklessness. And Morgan Kelly writes about new research showing that children are quite likely to be superspreaders.
- Arindrajit Dube and Attila Lindner study the effect of municipal minimum wages, and find that even at the local level there's no evidence of more fair wages meaningfully distorting economic activity.
- Frederik Schlingemann and Rene Stulz study the decoupling of the U.S.' stock market from its real economy.
- Scott Schmidt sets out the cost of a provincial police force in Alberta at over $150 million per year - which is particularly appalling at a time when the Kenney UCP is slashing health staff in a pandemic to save a similar amount.
- Finally, Danyaal Raza, Amina Jabbar, Jeffrey Ansloos, Kofi Hope and Gregory Marchildon examine (PDF) what we should be looking at if we want our health system to be more effective and comprehensive - with pharmacare, mental health accessibility and long-term care ranking at the top of the list of areas crying out for improvement.
