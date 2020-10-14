Wednesday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material for your mid-week reading.
- John Michael McGrath warns that the second wave of the coronavirus is once again moving much faster than the governments charged with controlling it.
- Vitor Gaspar, Paolo Mauro, Catherine Pattillo and Raphael Espinoza discuss the value and importance of public investment as a driving force for our COVID recovery.
- The Canadian Press reports on the millions of Canadians whose (often already-precarious) financial situations have been made worse by the pandemic.
- Will McMartin writes that it's British Columbia's most vulnerable people who would pay the price if Richard Wilkinson's Libs were able to take power. Nick Falvo studies the relationship between social assistance levels and take-up - with only a small correlation existing between the two. And Robson Fletcher reports on the Albertans living with disabilities who are trying to make do while their government attacks their primary income support.
- Carolyn Ferns discusses how Doug Ford's plan to deregulate child care is exactly the opposite of what parents desperately need. And Victoria Gibson reports on Ford's exploitation of COVID-19 to rezone land for developers' purposes without public input or appeal processes.
- Finally, Geoff Leo provides another major update on the Sask Party's GTH scandal - this time including details about the promises made to Brightenview in order to try to present a false picture of the project during Saskatchewan's previous election campaign.
