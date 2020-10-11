Sunday Morning Links

This and that for your Sunday reading.
- Matthew Yglesias discusses how the Republicans avoid having to answer for antisocial plans (such as wanting to limit access to health insurance based on pre-existing conditions) because voters simply don't believe they could possibly be as evil as they act when given the opportunity.
- Corey Ranger discusses how the UCP's position on opioids - eliminating harm reduction based on puritanical moralization while contributing nothing to any additional services - represents nothing more than social murder. And Miriam Katawazi highlights how appointment-based COVID-19 testing serves to limit access by the vulnerable populations who most need to be included.
- Aaron Wherry writes that increased taxes on those who can most afford them would be a popular move - but rightly questions whether the Libs will have any interest in applying them when they rely on appeasing the corporate sector.
- Yves Engler wonders why we don't see far more outcry about the use of public money to promote the export of arms to human rights abusers.
- Finally, Grace Blakeley writes about the need for organized labour to be one of the driving forces behind any social change for the better.
