On silent threats

The science of COVID-19 (italics in original, underlining added):
Are pre-symptomatic carriers more contagious before or after they get symptoms?
Scott Moe's response to that science when it proves mildly inconvenient for his campaign:
Yeah, just keep gallivanting all over that campaign trail while you wait for those symptoms to show up after being exposed. Definitely the responsible thing to do. That shows *real* leadership during a pandemic as cases are starting to jump, right? pic.twitter.com/pKIKIxUu5L— RPB (@ReginaPosterBoy) October 12, 2020
Now, it would seem to be a simple enough matter to ensure the people at a known potential transmission site to get tested ASAP, and pull back from public appearances only until the results are back. But that's more trouble than Moe and company are willing to bother with in order to avoid becoming disease vectors.
So for anyone meeting with Moe, or his entourage, or anybody who's been exposed to them: know that they're choosing to put your health at risk by continuing to campaign, and failing to get tested, while they know they may be at the greatest risk of spreading the coronavirus.
