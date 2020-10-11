Sunday, October 11, 2020

On silent threats

The science of COVID-19 (italics in original, underlining added):

Are pre-symptomatic carriers more contagious before or after they get symptoms?

"People tend to be the most contagious before they develop symptoms, if they're going to develop symptoms," CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta said.
 
"They call that the pre-symptomatic period. So people tend to have more virus at that point seemingly in their nose, in their mouth. This is even before they get sick. And they can be shedding that virus into the environment."

Scott Moe's response to that science when it proves mildly inconvenient for his campaign:

Now, it would seem to be a simple enough matter to ensure the people at a known potential transmission site to get tested ASAP, and pull back from public appearances only until the results are back. But that's more trouble than Moe and company are willing to bother with in order to avoid becoming disease vectors. 

So for anyone meeting with Moe, or his entourage, or anybody who's been exposed to them: know that they're choosing to put your health at risk by continuing to campaign, and failing to get tested, while they know they may be at the greatest risk of spreading the coronavirus. 

Posted by Greg Fingas at 10:25 p.m.
