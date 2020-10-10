Saturday Morning Links

Assorted content for your weekend reading.
- Alisha Haridasani Gupta discusses why so many women have been excluded from the workforce during the course of the coronavirus pandemic. And Kathryn Marshall comments on the epidemic of violence against women - as well as the need to intervene before abuse reaches that point.
- Max Fawcett points out that the threat of Alberta separatism is laughable even as a bluff. And Graham Thomson discusses how Jason Kenney is taking Alberta backward while the rest of the world moves ahead without it.
- Janice Dickson reports that Canadians are rightly open to welcoming immigrants and refugees. And Trevor Tombe and Daniel Schwanen point out that Alberta (or any province) would benefit from attracting workers to stay in the longer term - which is worth distinguishing from the temporary labour that's so common in much of the province's current model.
- Jesse Firempong exposes the fossil fuel sector's latest stall tactic against climate action, consisting of trying to demoralize people by claiming that resistance to a climate breakdown is futile.
- Finally, Seth Klein writes about the importance of fighting climate change and inequality together, rather than allowing precarious work and life situations to serve as an argument for environmental destruction. And Bill Curry reports on Jagmeet Singh's push for an excess profits tax - among other taxes on the wealthy - to fund our recovery and reconstruction.
