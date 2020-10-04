Sunday Afternoon Links

This and that for your Sunday reading.
- Chris Bauch, Dillon Thomas Browne, Madhur Anand and Brendon Phillips write about the multiple harms caused by large class sizes in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
- David Macdonald finds that nearly 2 million Canadians are better off as a result of the improvements to COVID supports won by the NDP. But Dean Herd, Yuna Kim and Christine Carrasco study how our system of social supports continues to leave out singles living in deep poverty - which remains a problem with coronavirus relief as well due to the Libs' arbitrary dividing lines.
- Kate Bezanson, Andrew Bevan and Monica Lysack weigh in on the need for a national child-care system to improve Canada's prospects of recovery and rebuilding. And Kelly Cryderman discusses how Jason Kenney has made a deliberate choice to spend COVID relief and recovery money on male-focused work even though women have been hit far harder by the pandemic.
- Alanna Smith reports on Kenney's continued refusal to lift a finger to reduce the harm from an unsafe supply of opioids - no matter how many people die as a result.
- Finally, the AP reports on California's moves to lower prescription drug costs - including their progress toward setting up a public manufacturer.
