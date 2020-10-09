On irrational forces

As Saskatchewan voters consider our options in this month's provincial election, Alberta's UCP could hardly be more clear in offering reminders of the cost of putting reckless right-wingers in charge. And this week, the most prominent development on that front has been the decision to pay $2 million for some decision-based evidence-making in order to pave the way for a provincial police force.
David Climenhaga has pointed out the strong likelihood that the result would be an aggressive and violent force aimed at attacking civil liberties in the name of property interests. Others have noted that the UCP is brazenly lying about the public's disapproval of the plan, and hand-waving away the much higher cost of operating a provincial force.
But with Alberta barging ahead in the face of all evidence and logic, it's time for a mid-campaign reminder that this is another issue where Scott Moe is serving as an echo for Jason Kenney rather than a leader for Saskatchewan - threatening to pay more for worse services pursue out of little more than manufactured spite toward Ottawa and the desire to cater to Wexiteers.
And as I've noted before, the reasons for concern about effectiveness and cost are even more severe for Saskatchewan than Alberta. We don't have to limit ourselves to theoretical worries about what new police structures might do: after all, Moe's own highway patrol has been caught stockpiling weapons which go far beyond its mandate, as well as handing training contracts to purveyors of hate.
It would be a simple matter for Moe to say that he's not going to waste anybody's time with the preposterous suggestion to pay more for a destructive and ineffective provincial police service - particularly as he claims there's no money around to actually help Saskatchewan's citizens.
But once again, the Saskatchewan Party is more interested in serving the UCP and the separatist right than focusing on what's best for citizens. And the province's voters should be eager to ensure that warped set of priorities isn't rewarded.
No comments:
Post a Comment