Wednesday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material for your mid-week reading.
- Matt Gurney laments Ontario's utter failure to use months of lead time and information from around the world to make any meaningful preparations for a foreseeable fall wave of the coronavirus, while Bruce Arthur notes that Doug Ford is too busy denying the problem to do anything to ameliorate it. And the editorial boards of the Saskatoon Star-Phoenix and Regina Leader-Post make the point that vigilance in controlling the spread of COVID-19 is the only way to win any freedom as long as it's around.
- Lydia Wheeler and Paige Smith report on the lingering effects of COVID-19 even after people are declared to have recovered. And Shanita Hubbard writes about the realities of COVID-19 for families who don't enjoy Donald Trump's access to top-level, publicly-provided health care.
- Grant Robertson reports on the federal government's awareness of the risks it created by dismantling its existing pandemic alert system. And Camille Bains points out that a failure to engage with the workers who deal with COVID-19 on the front lines was yet again a source of weakness in government responses.
- Alexander Hertel-Fernandez, William Kimball and Thomas Kochanexamine
the preferences of American workers - and find strong support for
unionization (under existing and new models) even as public policy is
set up to preclude that possibility. And Adam Dean, Atheendar
Venkataramani and Simeon Kimmel find that unionized nursing homes have better outcomes for residents than those with no counterweight to corporate control.
- Don Pittis discusses the looming likelihood of a K-shaped recovery, in which any growth in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic will be concentrated at the top of the income pyramid. And Peter Whoriskey, Douglas MacMillan and Jonathan O'Connell chart how the U.S.' bailout was targeted to hand far more money to the people who needed it least.
