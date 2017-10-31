Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Leadership 2017 Reference Page

A one-stop source for general links on the 2017 NDP leadership campaign, to be updated as the race progresses. Please feel free to add additional suggestions in comments.

General Information
NDP Constitution (PDF)
Leadership Rules (PDF) - Voting Process
NDP Leadership 2017
Leadership Debates: Ottawa (March 12) - Montreal (March 26) - Sudbury (May 28) - Halifax (June 10) - Saskatoon (July 11) - Montreal (August 27) - Vancouver (September 10)

Candidate Information
Candidate Website Twitter Profile Analysis Ranking
Charlie Angus CharlieAngusNDP.ca @CharlieAngusNDP Profile

Niki Ashton NikiAshton2017.ca @NikiAshton Profile

Guy Caron GuyCaron.ca @GuyCaronNPD Profile

Peter Julian PeterJulian.ca @MPJulian Profile

Pat Stogran n/a @PatStogran Profile


Posts
All Posts By Label

Discussion
Babble threads: 1 - 2 - 3
Peter Julian Forum
Twitter: #ndp - #ndpldr
