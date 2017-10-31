Leadership 2017 Reference Page

General Information
NDP Constitution (PDF)
Leadership Rules (PDF) - Voting Process
NDP Leadership 2017
Leadership Debates: Ottawa (March 12) - Montreal (March 26) - Sudbury (May 28) - Halifax (June 10) - Saskatoon (July 11) - Montreal (August 27) - Vancouver (September 10)
Candidate Information
|Candidate
|Website
|Profile
|Analysis
|Ranking
|Charlie Angus
|CharlieAngusNDP.ca
|@CharlieAngusNDP
|Profile
|Niki Ashton
|NikiAshton2017.ca
|@NikiAshton
|Profile
|Guy Caron
|GuyCaron.ca
|@GuyCaronNPD
|Profile
|Peter Julian
|PeterJulian.ca
|@MPJulian
|Profile
|Pat Stogran
|n/a
|@PatStogran
|Profile
Posts
All Posts By Label
Discussion
Babble threads: 1 - 2 - 3
Peter Julian Forum
Twitter: #ndp - #ndpldr
No comments:
Post a Comment