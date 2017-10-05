New column day

Here, on the Saskatchewan Party's choice to poison our province rather than coming clean about the dangers of sour gas.
- I'll link again to the reports from the National Observer and the Star on the sour gas hazard and cover-up, along with Emily Eaton's take (and Elizabeth McSheffrey's followup as to the Saskatchewan Party's non-response). Meanwhile, Global offers up its own report, while Murray Mandryk discusses the double standard applied to the oil sector compared to other health and safety issues. And Tammy Robert rightly notes that some of the ground was covered by Geoff Leo's previous reporting - though the new reporting does highlight some noteworthy aspects of the government response in particular, including the lack of any enforcement and the choice not to inform the public about the hazards of hydrogen sulphide.
- Gayathri Vaidyanathan highlights one of the studies showing that fracking chemicals are affecting drinking water in the U.S. And the Globe and Mail has reported on the connection between fracking and earthquakes in Western Canada, while Sarah Gibbens discusses how fracking is one of the causes of man-made earthquakes in the U.S. and elsewhere.
- Tim McDonnell writes that the U.S. oil industry is founded in large part on subsidies rather than any commercial viability, and links to the Stockholm Environment Institute's research (PDF) on that front.
- Finally, Peter Holley reports on GM's announcement that it's moving toward an all-electric fleet of vehicles.
