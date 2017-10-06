Friday Evening Links

Assorted content to end your week.
- Michael Paarlberg discusses how the ratchet effect is making American health care far more durable than Republicans may have realized - while recognizing that there's a lesson to be drawn for the design of other social programs as to the value of a broad constituency of support.
- Kate Fane and Kourosh Houshmand point out that the few millenials getting ahead are those who already have a head start.
- Christine Saulnier examines who would benefit from a $15 minimum wage in Nova Scotia - with a third of the province's workers standing to see a raise.
- Diane Dyson responds to the attempt to defend privileged treatment for the rich with rhetoric about jobs by suggesting that tax breaks or other rewards actually be tied to jobs worth having. And Noam Scheiber notes that larger businesses - such as Ben & Jerry's - can make a substantial difference by demanding better treatment for workers in their supply chains.
- John Warnock offers a reminder as to how NAFTA's corporate-biased structure came to pass. And the CCPA makes some suggestions (PDF) to develop a deal that's more fair for the public.
- Finally, Andrew Coyne writes that whatever happens with British Columbia's impending referendum on electoral reform, Canada shouldn't be too far away from some experience to confirm that the fearmongering of defenders of first-past-the-post is utterly misplaced.
