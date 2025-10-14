Tuesday Morning Links

This and that for your Tuesday reading.
- Don Moynihan examines the Trump regime's steps to build a police state whose only loyalty is to their mad king, while Andrew Egger recognizes that guilt by association is the new standard being applied to anybody who doesn't have a personal in with the administration. Sarah Kendzior highlights the challenges of trying to achieve change through disruptive collection action against a president who's perfectly happy to see things destroyed if it helps cement his power. And David Falk reports on Danielle Smith's coziness with the Heritage Foundation and other authors of Trump's fascist plans.
- Meanwhile, in case there were any doubt that the UCP is cribbing policy directly from the rankest Republican antisocialism, Ximena Gonzalez reports on its combination of free money for exclusive private education and hostility toward public schools.
- Fatma Ozdogan notes that the risks and problems we choose to focus on have an inevitable impact on what we prepare for. Paige Bennett discusses the multi-trillion dollar costs of the climate crisis. And Alexander Villegas reports on a new study showing that deforestation is even worse than predicted due to both deliberate destruction and the spread of wildfires, while Matthew Taylor and Helena Horton report that the UK is facing the abandonment of entire towns due to regular flooding of areas which were previously safe.
- Finally, Ole Hendrickson warns that Mark Carney's plan to build big with little regard for environmental impacts may serve only to make matters worse. And Emily Sanders reports on a new study confirming that fossil fuel operators aren't part of the solution in seeking a clean or prosperous future.
