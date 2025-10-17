Friday Morning Links

Assorted content to end your week.
- Ryan Cooper and David Dayen discuss how Donald Trump is managing to combine the worst abuses of every British monarch who helped contribute to revolts up to and including the American Revolution. Andrew Egger highlights the Trump regime's assault on free speech from anybody who doesn't trumpet his agenda (coupled with its normalization of violence and bigotry from supporters). And Andy Kroll writes about Russell Vought's tenure as acting shadow president, both in consolidating power and destroying any functional government which remained.
- Meanwhile, David Climenhaga reports on the latest politicized review which the UCP has used to inject MAGA talking points into Alberta politics.
- Antoine Trepanier reports on Mark Carney's refusal to live up to his promise of "elbows up" even as Trump continues to impose arbitrary tariffs which undermine any reason to think any negotiated agreement will last longer than Trump's next social media outburst. John Michael McGrath rightly wonders what the plan is for an auto sector which the Libs seem content to leave at the U.S.' mercy. And Amanda Follett Hosgood discusses the potential dangers from a U.S. government takeover of critical mineral interests in Canada (even as the Libs cheerlead for it).
- Ayurella Horn-Miller writes about new research documenting a connection between global warming and increased sugar consumption, providing yet another instance of public health dangers amplifying each other.
- Finally, Simon Enoch notes that Canada Post would have plenty of options to provide better service for less cost if it weren't shackled by rules designed to protect corporate interests.
