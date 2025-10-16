Thursday Morning Links

This and that for your Thursday reading.
- Katelyn Burns notes that U.S. Republicans have made clear that they're far more aligned with hard-right parties abroad than the balance of their fellow Americans, while Jason Beeferman and Emily Ngo expose the rank bigotry which has been unleashed as the Trump precedent leads racists to think they'll never face consequences for their hatred. Rachel Gilmore and Susan Delacourt each discuss how Pierre Poilievre is acting even more like a mini-Trump as he seeks to ingratiate himself with the extreme right in advance of a leadership review. And Euan Thomson points out that the Moe government is funneling money toward private and puritanical Alberta-based "recovery centres" rather than investing in the well-being of patients.
- Niall McGee reports on Tim Hodgson's declaration that the Carney Libs are just fine with the U.S. taking over critical mineral supplies in Canada even as the Trump regime threatens to annex us. Xavi Richer Vis reports on the priority access being granted to energy and mining lobbyists while everybody else is kept out of Carney's orbit. And Linda McQuaig writes that Carney's plan to prioritize military spending that ties us even more tightly to the U.S. will do nothing but leave us poorer and more divided.
- Dean Baker writes that the artificial intelligence bubble is only getting more dangerous as the U.S.' economy increasingly consists of little more than a bet on counterfeit value. And Joe Wilkins notes that scientists are finding AI to be less reliable the more they use it.
- Finally, Bhavini Gohel discusses how wildfires and other climate disasters result in intolerable pressures on health care systems. And Julia Doubleday points out the ongoing risks and costs being imposed by the continued circulation of COVID-19 - even as the smallest mitigation measures are treated as being unacceptable.
On that first article, I don't necessarily consider that an illegitimate stance. I myself am far more aligned with Bolivarians in Venezuela or backers of the social democratic Mexican government than I am with Pierre Poilievre. It's just bad because it's evil people aligning with other evil people.ReplyDelete