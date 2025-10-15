Wednesday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material for your mid-week reading.
- The Associated Press reports on the World Meteorological Organization's latest bulletin finding that atmospheric carbon dioxide has reached a concentration not seen in hundreds of thousands of years.
- Ketan Joshi discusses the willingness of people to believe - and corporate propaganda mills to provide - disinformation to obstruct climate progress. Aidan Hughes and Martha Pskowski report on a new study tracing the dozens of fossil fuel insiders placed in key positions in the Trump regima. And while Matt Simon discusses a new Redstone Strategy Group report showing the effectiveness of local grassroots organizing in reducing carbon pollution, Amy Green reports on legislation passed by Florida Republicans to prevent communities from implementing responsible environmental choices.
- Ames Alexander points out that Trump's reality-adverse administration has stopped the U.S. military from planning for existing climate threats. Andrew Freedman reports on the connection between Trump's attacks on the National Weather Service and the damage done by Typhoon Halong in Alaska. And Charlie Angus calls out Mark Carney for joining in Trump's dirty energy derangement.
- Chris Hatch writes about the reality that renewables can handle all new energy demand and are beginning to cut into fossil fuels' share of the power supply. Sarah Shemkus reports on the shuttering of New Hampshire's last coal plant due purely to its being uneconomic compared to solar power with battery storage. And Ron Johnson discusses why governments should invest in encouraging people to bike to work, while Simon and Sophie Hurwitz examine the particular advantages of e-bikes.
- Finally, David Sirota and Jared Jacang Maher point out how decades of corporate hostility toward democracy have laid the groundwork for an anti-social media environment. And Alex Harring discusses the glaring differences in mood and substance between high- and low-income Americans - though of course only the former are treated as carrying any weight in the Trump regime's policy choices.
