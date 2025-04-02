Wednesday Afternoon Links

Miscellaneous material for your mid-week reading.
- Julia Steinberg writes about Donald Trump's attempt to impose cataclysm capitalism on the U.S. - and the need for strategic organizing to stop it. And David Dayen discusses how Trump's new precedent of pardons for corporate criminals will only foster more (and more extractive) monopolies.
- Charles Pierce writes about the numerous and deep ties between Pierre Poilievre and the radical corporatists at the centre of the Trump regime. Martin Lukacs reports on Poilievre's plans to eviscerate public services, while Desmond Cole takes note of his obsession with cruelty in punishment as a substitute for public safety. And Max Fawcett observes that there's a massive gender gap among Canadian voters - with women rightly having little interest in what Poilievre is peddling.
- Michael Le Page reports on new modeling showing a real danger that global warming could reach 7 degrees Celsius by 2200 even if carbon pollution is merely "moderate". Saidrasul Ashrafkhanov discusses how fossil fuel executives are incentivized to do as much damage to our living environment as possible for as long as possible in order to goose short-term profits. And Umair Irfan discusses how the effects of the climate crisis include worse allergy seasons.
- Finally, the Missing Middle Initiative examines how southern Ontario's housing affordability crisis is worse than ever. And Verity Stevenson discusses the possibility of a wartime-style investment in affordable housing - while recognizing that tax breaks on expensive new homes and subsidies to developers will do little to solve any problem compared to investing in the homes needed by the working class.
No comments:
Post a Comment