Thursday Morning Links

- Daniel Drezner examines how the Trump regime's (nearly) worldwide tariff announcement confirm the complete ignorance and incompetence of everybody involved. Paul Krugman notes that the policy process underlying the tariffs is if anything even less rationally explicable than the tariffs themselves. And Jonathan Chait writes that the best one can say about the deliberate crashing of the U.S. economy is that it will limit Trump's ability to consolidate power, while Ian Dunt theorizes that Trump's paranoia and rage will ultimately be his undoing.
- Robert Reich suggests that Canada and other countries can strengthen their position in the face of the U.S.' destruction by joining together to develop new trade blocs. Angella MacEwan rightly notes that nobody can treat Trump's latest whims as the last word on anything - making it all the more important to build more reliable economic structures without relying on the U.S. And Seth Klein discusses the importance of recognizing and bolstering public institutions which aren't subject to foreign takeovers or domination.
- Rebecca Solnit discusses how the Trump regime represents a true test for Americans as to whether they're prepared to work for a democracy or drift toward authoritarianism. And Robert Reich offers some rules in dealing with Trump's demands, while noting how some of the organizations best positioned to resist have chosen to cave or even comply in advance.
- Andy Rowell and Nina Lakhani examine how Trump is planning to enrich fossil fuel donors while encouraging them to cook our planet even more. Damian Carrington reports on the growing recognition among insurers that our economic system can't survive the damage we're inflicting on our living environment.
- Finally, Mehdi Hasan writes that it's both wrong and destructive to treat people (regardless of their immigration status) as being illegal.
