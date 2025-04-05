Saturday Afternoon Links

Assorted content for your weekend reading.
- Greg Sargent writes about Barack Obama's message that Donald Trump's contempt for democracy and damage to people's livelihoods are fundamentally intertwined. Deborah Frances-White discusses how the Trump regime is allowing religious fanatics to put the U.S. on the path toward becoming Gilead - and creating a serious risk that other countries will follow. And Nora Loreto writes about the need for mass labour organization to stop the likes of Trump.
- Tara Zahra writes about the need for the U.S. to start preparing for the collapse of globalization - though it's worth noting that plenty of other countries are working on developing new forms of cooperation rather than retreating into isolationism. David Dayen notes that Trump's tariffs are better treated as sanctions connected to a protection racket. And Justin Wolfers points out how increases in arbitrary tariff levels cause exponential deadweight economic losses.
- Meanwhile, Errol Schweitzer and Batul Hassan discuss new polling showing supermajority support for municipal grocery stores in New York to ensure people have access to affordable and healthy food.
-Finally, Linda McQuaig examines the frightening - and fully Trumpian - plans of Pierre Poilievre if he manages to take power. And Christopher Holcroft discusses how Poilievre has welcomed extremist and conspiracist views while making little apparent effort to present anybody with meaningful qualifications.
