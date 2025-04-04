Friday Morning Links

Assorted content to end your week.
- The Guardian weighs in the folly of the U.S.' self-removal from the global trade system, while Paul Krugman writes that there's no method to Donald Trump's madness. Jeffrey Sonnenfeld and Steven Tian warn that the effects of arbitrary action and perpetual uncertainty will be even worse in the long run than the short term, while Brian Barrett sees the tariff debacle as indicative of the Trump regime's general decision-making. And Jonathan Last writes the obituary for the American age of hegemony.
- Iglika Ivanova discusses the need for Canadian leaders to offer vision in response to the U.S.' trade war, while Danyaal Raza implores us not to leave anyone behind in terms of health and income. Bruce Arthur discusses the opportunity to respond to the Trump regime's stupidity with smart planning. Armine Yalnizyan writes that we likely won't be able to avoid a short-term recession as our largest trading partner implodes, while noting that we should pay close attention to how our political parties plan to deal with it. And David Macdonald laments that all of the major federal parties are still focusing far too much on tax cuts and cash transfers which reduce the fiscal capacity available to build for the future.
- Alex Hemingway offers a reminder that the concentration of wealth and power among a lucky few is driving the inequality which makes life more precarious for everybody else. And Sondos Kataite notes that an oligarchic U.S. regime is ripe for targeted sanctions.
- Luke LeBrun reports on Con candidate Andrew Lawton's involvement in planning the Flu Trux Klan insurgency, while Stephen Maher notes that Pierre Poilievre's insistence on catering to the occupying convoy is making him radioactive to most voters. And Greg Locke reports on the extreme insularity and message control behind Poilievre's "public" campaign appearances, while noting that it sends an alarming signal as to the Cons' refusal to hear from the public if they take power.
- Jared Wesley discusses how the Western Canadian petrostate isn't interested in anything but pitiful grievance politics, while Carl Meyer notes that Poilievre's plans include giving fossil fuel tycoons whatever they want with no regard for anybody else. And Lisa Young highlights the dangers involved in Danielle Smith's refusal to accept an election loss.
- Finally, Nora Loreto offers a needed warning about the corrosive effects of constant "strategic voting" appeals as a tool of constraining our imagination as to what democracy can accomplish. And Jaigris Hodson provides some tips in talking to people who have succumbed to disinformation.
