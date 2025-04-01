Tuesday Afternoon Links

This and that for your Tuesday reading.
- Seth Abramson previews the foreseeable paths toward the breakdown of U.S. civil society in light of Donald Trump's intention to ignore both judicial and constitutional limitations on absolute power. David Roth comments on Trump's culture of sadism, while noting that there's still every need to imagine and build toward something better. And Lisa Needham and Stephen Robinson note that no amount of money (nor willingness to grovel) will ever make anyone safe from the MAGA protection racket, while Robert Reich warns that Trump is bullying far too many people into fearing dissent.
- Meanwhile, Melanie McFarland discusses how the U.S. needs libraries and other "third places" which encourage learning and the development of community.
- Graham Redfearn reports on new modeling finding that global warming of 4 degrees Celsius will slash standards of living by 40%, while Corbin Hlar surveys reports from multiple big banks which both predict and signal an intention to contribute to carbon pollution which would drive us toward that catastrophic outcome. Austyn Gaffney reports on new data showing global sea ice at record low levels. And Thor Benson reports on Trump's attempts to spin the climate breakdown as a plus - in tandem with both his own patron in Vladimir Putin, as well as petropoliticians like Danielle Smith and Scott Moe.
- Finally, Andrew MacLeod argues that Canada's political parties should be focusing on building our country for the long term, rather than limiting their vision to tax baubles. Alexandra Mae Jones notes that Canada can be a magnet for researchers and academics fleeing the U.S. Karen Foster et al. point out that a self-sufficient domestic food system is a must from the standpoint of national security. And Cherise Burda discusses how investment in non-profit housing can provide an immense economic boost.
No comments:
Post a Comment