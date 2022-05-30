Monday Afternoon Links

Miscellaneous material to start your week.
- Bruce Arthur is rightly frustrated by an attitude of utter denial and amnesia toward a pandemic still in progress. And Fenit Nirappil, Craig Pittman and Maureen O'Hagan report on the deterioration of the U.S.' response, including a dramatic increase over the case load this time last year.
- Julia Levin asks why we're allowing the fossil fuel sector to determine Canada's climate policy. Adam Morton looks to Australia's example of how both the environment and the economy suffer when dirty energy producers are allowed to define their own responsibilities. Anna Cooban reports that even the UK Cons are applying a windfall profit tax to oil and gas companies - though their loophole for expanded production isn't one that we should be looking to emulate. And Emma McIntosh and Fatima Syed break down what Ontario's political parties have on offer for climate and environmental policy in this week's provincial election.
- Jessica Spieker points out the dangers of unnecessarily large vehicles - and the glaring lack of action to make roads safer for everybody trying to use them. And Judith Enck and Jan Dell discuss the futility of relying on plastic recycling, rather than shifting away from substances increasingly known to be toxic and permanent.
- Colleen MacPherson writes about the Saskatchewan Party's chronic underfunding of the province's education system.
- Finally, Jessica McDiarmid reports on the continued deception of right-wing data miners posing as local "conversation" pages.
