SKNDPLDR Roundup

That combination of factors again looks to strongly favour the front-runner, and there's still little indication that Carla Beck will face any suspense in her campaign. But for those interested in what's still developing...
- While there have been a few candidate meetings conducted by other organizers, the first official leadership forum is scheduled to take place in Moose Jaw tonight, with three more to follow in the weeks ahead. As Phil Tank notes, this will be the first chance to see whether there will be much contrast between the candidates within the campaign - and there are some seemingly important difference in the candidates' policies and point of emphasis if they look to discuss them.
- It took until last week for Kaitlin Harvey to unveil her first caucus endorsement (from Jennifer Bowes), clearing at least one of the obvious hurdles in establishing support within the party. She followed that up this week by declaring her intention to run to succeed Ryan Meili in Saskatoon Meewasin, signaling that there may be no issue as to concerns about a leader outside of caucus.
- Harvey is also making a direct appeal for policy input on her leadership site, which offers at least a nod toward a more participatory model for her campaign. But it also raises the concern of her platform being a moving target even as votes are being cast.
- Meanwhile, Beck has continued to announce significant endorsements, including prominent elected officials like Doyle Vermette and Eric Cline, along with a bevy of activists and substantial labour support. But aside from that, Beck's activity has mostly been in her capacity as an MLA rather than aimed at the leadership campaign.
- And finally, it's possible to get some information about the standing of the campaigns from their financial disclosures - which unsurprisingly feature Beck well ahead by the end of the last reporting period in April, with over $57,000 in donations compared to just under $11,000 for Harvey.
For now, we'll look to see how the candidates compare in the leadership forums - as well as who has both joined the voter pool, and waited to decide as the campaign continues.
