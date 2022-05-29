Sunday Afternoon Links

This and that for your Sunday reading.
- Selena Simmons-Duffin writes about the large number of COVID cases going unreported - and thus unaccounted for in risk mitigation - due to the shift toward private, at-home testing.
- Jessie Anton reports on Saskatchewan's place as the worst jurisdiction in Canada for HIV transmission (among other preventable social maladies).
- Laura McQullan reports on warnings from scientists that many parts of the Earth are headed toward temperatures that are uninhabitable for humans.
- The David Suzuki Foundation studies how a shift to 100% renewable power in Canada by 2035 is both feasible and affordable. Matthew Gray charts the relative carbon prices needed to facilitate switches from coal to either gas or renewables - with the most recent data showing a strong advantage to renewables as the more affordable (as well as cleaner) option to phase out the dirtiest past energy sources. And Jake Johnson reports on the reason for cautious optimism from a G7 promise to cut off new public financing for fossil fuels.
- Bob Murphy and Chiara Padovani discuss the cruelty involve in Ontario's meagre social assistance rates which have decayed for decades under PCs and Libs alike.
No comments:
Post a Comment