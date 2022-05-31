Tuesday Morning Links

This and that for your Tuesday reading.
- Kimberlyn McGrail examines the excess deaths caused by COVID-19 in Canada. Eric Berger discusses the continued lack of progress in diagnosing and treating a growing number of long COVID cases. Joshua Chong reports on the CCPA's study showing that women continue to bear the brunt of an unmanaged pandemic.
- Meanwhile, Andre Picard writes that our response to a small number of cases of monkeypox may indicate whether we've learned anything at all from COVID. And Kristina Fiore notes that one of the enduring effects of the pandemic is the development of wingnut welfare for a new set of anti-science cranks.
- Gillian Steward discusses how Alberta's health care system is suffering as a result of Jason Kenney's war on doctors (among other workers). And Zak Vescera reports on the growing recognition among health agencies that Saskatchewan needs to take action to limit the spread of HIV.
- Marc Fawcett-Atkinson writes about the plea from Ontario's food banks for the province's next government to put them out of business, rather than continuing to make food deprivation into a growth industry. But Jessica McDiarmid warns that Doug Ford is on the verge of taking another majority by pretending to be everything to everyone (while governing only to funnel wealth toward his personal cronies).
- Finally, Omar Mawji finds (PDF) that even in the midst of soaring prices, oil companies aren't bothering to set aside anywhere near enough money to clean up their existing messes. Geoff Dembicki discusses the reality that Suncor is one of the U.S.' worst climate villains, as it tries to undermine any effort to reduce pollution from refining and burning its products while posturing in Canada based solely on its extraction processes. And John Woodside reports on how Canada's major banks are propping up the TMX pipeline.
