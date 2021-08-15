The Libs' choice of themes to start off a needless federal election campaign is telling mostly in the contast it presents between their self-image, and the obvious realities facing people living under their government.
After all, there are plenty of issues which have been properly described as "relentless".
‘Relentless’ climate crisis intensified in 2020, says UN report | Climate change | The Guardian https://t.co/bhZL7k4K0T— Reto Knutti (@Knutti_ETH) April 19, 2021
For example, there's the climate crisis which is approaching worst-case scenarios, even as the Libs' plans fall short of meeting the targets they once (rightly) slammed as far insufficient.
New cases of COVID-19 continue to climb. The relentless march of the Delta variant, particularly in states with low vaccination rates, is to blame.— The Augusta press (@AugustaPress) August 6, 2021
More here: https://t.co/zoSI0rL92s#COVID19 #COVID #SCDHEC #AU #UniversityHospital #DoctorsHospital #AUHealth #theaugustapress
There's the ongoing - and indeed escalating - pandemic which the Libs have chosen to gloss over in their pursuit of unfettered power.
Would you like an optimistic take on the Canadian housing market? Well, too bad! https://t.co/zNn0sU2KtA by @mattgurney #onpoli #cdnpoli— The Agenda | TVO (@TheAgenda) August 12, 2021
There's an escalating affordability crisis, including a lack of access to housing exacerbated by the Libs' choice to fund returns for developers rather than homes for people who need them.
And there's the massive concentration of wealth in the hands of billionaires, even as an outright majority of Canada's population teeters on the brink of insolvency.
Alex Hemingway: One year later: Canadian billionaire wealth up by $78 billion, via @VancouverSun https://t.co/5fQwEmiQ1H— Seth Klein (@SethDKlein) April 19, 2021
In the face of those problems which actually pose constant threats to our health and well-being, the Libs' consistent response has been...to do as little as they can get away with, while focusing on what matters more to them. And if Trudeau manages to grab another majority, we can look forward to four more years of his relentlessly shirking his responsibility to look out for the well-being of Canadians.
