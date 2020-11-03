Tuesday Morning Links

This and that for your Tuesday reading.
- Andre Picard writes about the cost of complacency in dealing with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Matt Lundy examines Canada's highly unequal recovery, with a stark dividing line between people making more than $22 per hour who have mostly been barely affected by the COVID recession and those making less who have seen lasting damage.
- Amanda Holpuch reports on the reason for hope that tenants are becoming more organized and active in the U.S.
- Selena Ross reports on the Montreal police shooting of Sheffield Matthews. And Caroline Haskins discusses the military tactics being used by Chicago's police to suppress activism around the U.S. election, while Alexandra Villarreal writes about how Kentucky police have been indoctrinated with violent racism (including direct quotes from Hitler).
