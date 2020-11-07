Saturday Morning Links

Assorted content for your weekend reading.
- Antoine Genest-Grégoire, Luc Godbout and Jean-Herman Guay highlight how people are willing to pay more in taxes if they see the benefit to be derived from the revenue. But Laura Kruse notes that Jason Kenney is just one of the anti-social ideologues instead looking for excuses to slash both revenues and services.
- Bill McKibben writes about the need to start making our political choices based on a time frame of millennia, not merely the next election cycle. And Jillian Horton calls for health professionals to boost their advocacy for public policy which will reduce the illnesses which result in people needing to use the health care system.
- Zak Vescera reports on the pressure even the start of the second wave of COVID-19 is putting on Saskatchewan's public health system. And Bill Curry warns that Canada is one of the wealthier countries pushing to have the distribution of any eventual vaccine based on wealth rather than need.
- Jason Warick reports on the lack of drug treatment in Saskatchewan jails brought to light by the overdose death of Donald Blair. Nigel Maxwell reports on the needless difficulty people incarcerated in the Prince Albert Correctional Centre have communicating with their families due to obsolete equipment. And Murray Fallis writes about the need to end the particularly abusive use of solitary confinement, while Michael Spratt identifies it as a form of torture.
- Finally, Felix Salmon writes about the fall of Exxon's empire due to its ill-advised bet on a continuing oil boom. And Max Fawcett weighs in on the consolidation which will ensure that any dead-cat bounce for Alberta's oil sector will produce a minimal amount of employment.
