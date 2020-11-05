On flight risks

It's long appeared likely that while Scott Moe has tried to claim sympathy based on the lasting effects of having caused a deadly vehicle crash, the main lasting impact was an all-too-justified belief that he'll be protected from consequences no matter how much damage he does. And that theory only seems to have been confirmed.
But if there's any upside to be found, it's that unlike his predecessor, we shouldn't have to worry about Moe hanging around once he's crashed the province. Instead, the history that's coming to light suggests that once he realizes he's caused damage that he can't explain away, Moe will flee the scene and claim to have wiped his memory at the first opportunity.
