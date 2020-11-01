Sunday Morning Links

This and that for your Sunday reading.
- Justin McElroy writes about the fatigue and unfamiliarity we're feeling in addressing a new wave of COVID-19 - along with the importance of working through those challenges in order to protect everybody's health. Bruce Arther discusses how reopening unsafely in the name of economic activity is a sucker's bet. And the Canadian Press reports on Theresa Tam's warning that we need to be cutting down on contacts in order to stop the increasing spread of the coronavirus.
- Nathan Whitlock's review of Colleen Flood and Bryan Thomas' Is Two-Tier Health Care the Future? and other books examines the value of a universal, single-payer health care system - and the obvious room for improvement in areas where private funding does still have a substantial impact on our health.
- Meanwhile, Danielle Renwick reports on the health care workers who are rightly organizing to topple the Republican politicians who are gratuitously endangering their health. Christine Frangou offers a reminder that public policy affecting people's health is literally a matter of life and death. And Timothy Snyder points out how a lack of health care for people who need it has resulted in far too many Americans being open to quackery in the political sphere as well as the medical one, while James Hamblin highlights how Donald Trump shares and foments his supporters' contempt for science and evidence-based policy.
- Aaron Wherry looks to the U.S.' imminent risk of entrenching antisocial minoritarian autocracy as a warning that we shouldn't take democracy for granted. And Paul Musgrave notes that merely escaping the U.S.' borders can't insulate anybody from the impact of a global hegemon.
- Finally, Marni Soupcoff notes that the wealthiest are the only people who haven't been asked to make meaningful sacrifices in the name of public health. Mark Engler and Andrew Elrod write that the profiteering arising out of COVID-19 has only confirmed the need to tax the wealth of the rich. And Amir Barnea points out the opportunity for change on that front, while Alex Hemingway warns about the risk that the opening will disappear if it isn't seized soon.
No comments:
Post a Comment