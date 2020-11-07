On advance preparation

I've noted before that Scott Moe's spring election posturing prevented Elections Saskatchewan from putting together a full postal balloting system for this fall's provincial election. And I haven't yet heard of any municipalities going to a full vote-by-mail balloting system for their subsequent votes (though I'd be interested to hear if any are trying).
But that doesn't mean voters can't cast a ballot by mail - only that they'll need to be prepared well in advance in order to do so.
With that in mind, here are links to the mail-in ballot application processes for...
- Elections Saskatchewan
- City of Martensville
- City of Melfort
- City of Prince Albert
- City of Regina
- City of Saskatoon
- City of Warman
- City of Weyburn
Note that the timing of an application will be crucial. Some cities aren't yet accepting them (though most appear to be set to do so by mid-September) - but of course an application which is made too late may risk a vote not being received in time.
Other cities including Estevan, Humboldt, Lloydminster, Meadow Lake, Moose Jaw, North Battleford and Yorkton have approved of mail-in balloting processes, but don't appear to have information available online yet. I'll update with links as they become available.
[This will be a pinned post throughout election season - I'll plan to update it as registration windows open and close.]
No comments:
Post a Comment