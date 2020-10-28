Wednesday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material for your mid-week reading.
- Zeke Hausfather reports that 2020 is projected to be the warmest year in recorded history. And Johnathan Watts reports that one of the most dire possible events which could lead to complete climate breakdown - the release of frozen methane deposits from the Arctic - appears to be happening far sooner than projected.
- Christopher Abbott writes about the futility of trying to maintain conservative political movements on a foundation of funding from a dying oil sector. And Nitish Pahwa recognizes that workers aren't buying climate denialism as a strategy to keep them employed.
- Meanwhile, Brennan Strandberg-Salmon highlights how a strong recovery for Canada will need to include the creation of sustainable jobs for young people who are otherwise in danger of missing a viable entry point into the workforce. And Mickey Francis notes that the U.S. continues to break records for renewable energy generation despite a hostile federal government.
- CBC News reports on polling showing that a strong majority of Canadians recognize a problem with how police deal with people of BIPOC communities. And Tom Cardoso reports on a needed push to eliminate systemic racial bias in prison risk assessments.
- Finally, Anand Giridharadas talks to Masha Gessen about the U.S.' last chance to avoid autocratic rule - both by voting out Donald Trump and his enablers, and by ensuring the result of that vote is given effect.
