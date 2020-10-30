Friday Morning Links

Assorted content to end your week.
- Andrea Doucet, Sophie Mathieu and Lindsey McKay make the case for a parental leave system which improves accessibility and wage replacement rates to encourage a more fair sharing of child-rearing responsibilities.
- Kelly Hughes and Benson Siebert report on a class action claim attempting to reverse wage theft by a major Australian retailer. And Sara Mojtehedzadeh exposes how in addition to endangering and misclassifying workers, Fiera Foods has also been exploiting the Canadian tax system for false deductions - though sadly it doesn't appear it will end up paying anything close to the full bill after a settlement.
- Marin Cogan discusses how Donald Trump further traumatized the victims of racially-motivated violence in Charlottesville by legitimizing the bigotry of white supremacists. And Randy Robinson and Erika Shaker write about the fight to prevent Haudenosaunee land from being used without consent for the benefit of a private developer.
- Finally, David Hughes highlights how any economic case for the Trans-Mountain pipeline based on the expectation of future oil booms is long since obsolete. And Tzeporah Berman makes the case for Canada to play a leading role in developing a fossil fuel non-proliferation treaty.
No comments:
Post a Comment