Monday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material to start your week.
- Fernando Arce discusses how Doug Ford's attacks on labour create public health risks. And Amanda Mull writes about the futility of telling workers with no safety net to stay home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, while Donald McNeil Jr. points out the obvious dangers of gagging the scientific community in the face of an impending pandemic.
- Evan Smith highlights how any blather about a "free speech crisis" generally represents nothing but a right-wing attempt to protect bigotry from criticism while stifling any other points of view.
- Shiri Pasternak and Irina Ceric write that court injunctions all too often serve only to privilege smash-and-grab business tactics over the public good. And Doug Nesbitt points out that while Jason Kenney and his fellow petropoliticians lean heavily on talking points about jobs, they have no interest in actually fostering sustainable employment.
- James Bruggers reports on the Trump administration's choice to ignore all scientific evidence and facilitate pollution in order to goose short-term profits for big corporations.
- Finally, Agence France-Presse reports on Luxembourg's decision to make all transit free to users. And Lauren O'Neil points out that Toronto (and other Canadian cities) could easily afford the same if we chose to plan our communities around people rather than cars.
