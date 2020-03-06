Friday Morning Links

Assorted content to end your week.
- Owen Jones asks why we're not treating the existential threat of a climate breakdown with anything close to the urgency applied to the coronavirus response. And Niklas Höhne, Michel den Elzen, Joeri Rogelj, Bert Metz, Taryn Fransen, Takeshi Kuramochi, Anne Olhoff, Joseph Alcamo, Harald Winkler, Sha Fu, Michiel Schaeffer, Roberto Schaeffer, Glen P. Peters, Simon Maxwell and
Navroz K. Dubash highlight how a decade of delay on reducing greenhouse gas emissions has already made the task far more difficult.
- Norm Farrell offers a reminder that greenhouse gas emissions aren't any less damaging just because nobody bothers to measure them. And Sarah Cox reports on the massive liability attached to B.C.'s orphaned oil and gas wells.
- Sir Michael Marmot offers a reminder of the importance of the social determinants of health after a decade in which the UK has chosen to make itself a test case in the harm that can be done by austerity. And Laurie Monsebraaten notes that the results of Ontario's basic income pilot show that rather than disincentivizing work, a reliable source of income instead enabled people to find better-paying and more secure employment.
- Simon Wilson writes about Leilani Farha's case to make evictions illegal as part of the recognition of housing as a human right.
- Finally, Jenna Moon offers some background on the use of facial recognition software - both as a matter of policing and of corporate profit-seeking. And Caitlin Taylor, Stephanie Matteis and David Common report on the design and manufacturing of consumer products to fail and require replacement.
No comments:
Post a Comment