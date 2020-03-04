Wednesday Morning Links

Miscellaneous material for your mid-week reading.
- Polly Toynbee and David Walker write about the brutal social consequences of a decade of austerity in the UK.
- Andrew Jackson reviews James Crotty's Keynes Against Capitalism with a strong emphasis on Keynes' recognition of the need for a democratically-planned economy.
- Justin Ling suspects that a political reckoning may be on its way as housing prices soar far beyond the means of Canada's working class. And Leilana Farha writes that the effect of setting housing policy based on the profit motive of developers is to deny people a human right to a safe place to live.
- Josh Dzieza discusses the dangers of putting algorithms in charge of workplaces (and treating workers' humanity as an inefficiency to be eliminated). And Jason Miller writes that the problem of far too many workers lacking social supports to make it possible to follow quarantine recommendations is no less prevalent in Canada than the U.S.
- Finally, Matthew Norris writes that the emergence of protests across Canada is a symptom of crumbling democratic legitimacy. And David Roberts notes that the U.S. allies of Canada's right-wing parties are going to ever greater lengths to stymie even the most basic of governance - with the party's minority in Oregon's legislature systematically denying quorum in order to make sure a Democratic majority is unable to pass anything at all.
No comments:
Post a Comment