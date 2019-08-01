Thursday Morning Links

- Kate Lyons points out the health effects of our climate breakdown, including childhood deaths and the stunting of growth. Pheobe Weston reports on research showing that new heat waves are pushing temperatures past what the human body can handle. And Matthew Yglesias notes that even in the absence of the destruction of our planet's climate, we'd have reason to move away from fossil fuels due to their other harms to health and well-being:
Like suppose climate change actually was just a Chinese myth.— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) August 1, 2019
The fact that the energy sector status quo kills tens of thousands of people per year through a totally separate mechanism seems like a big problem.
- Linda McQuaig offers a reminder that the foreign influence we should be concerned about is the money behind big oil (which is throwing its weight around as the federal election approaches). And Barry Saxifrage reports that we're still increasing the burning of fossil fuels, even as the resulting dangers are clear and alternatives have been developed.
- Meanwhile, Avi Lewis highlights why a Green New Deal is entirely practical and achievable if we put our minds to it. And Damian Carrington notes that according to the International Institute for Sustainable Development, just a small fraction of the money now used to subsidize dirty fuel could fully fund a transition to clean energy.
- Will Davies discusses the alliance of rentiers behind Boris Johnson's assumption of power in the UK - and its plans to exploit Brexit at the expense of the public.
- Finally, Tanya Talaga asks what it will take for Canada to finally and fully end the longstanding water crisis in Indigenous communities.
No comments:
Post a Comment