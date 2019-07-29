Juxtaposition

The effect
of the perpetual fear of falling downwards
on ideology:
As far as there are forces at play that push job losers to the right of the ideological spectrum, these forces appear trumped by other pressures that pull job losers to the left. Indeed, while we do observe many people who revise their ideology to the right during our study window, these rightward shifts do not seem directly driven by job loss experiences. This finding aligns well with other recent work suggesting that the success of right-wing populist parties is primarily fuelled by fears of economic hardship, as opposed to actual experiences of economic hardship. If anything, actual hardship seems to first and foremost trigger a leftward ideological shift.
The Libs' position
on the desirability of a perpetual fear of falling downwards:
Finance Minister Bill Morneau says Canadians should get used to so-called "job churn" — short-term employment and a number of career changes in a person's life.
...
And when asked about precarious employment the finance minister told
delegates that high employee turnover and short-term contract work will
continue in young people's lives, and the government has to focus on
preparing for it.
"We also need to think about, 'How do we train and retrain people
as they move from job to job to job?' Because it's going to happen. We
have to accept that," Morneau said during a question-and-answer session.
Canada's Libs: fuelling the rise of right-wing populism, one demand that we continually accept less at a time.
No comments:
Post a Comment