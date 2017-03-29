Your money, his friends

Shorter Brad Wall today:
PLZ MR. OIL BARONS TAKE ALL OF OUR MONEYZ!!!!Meanwhile, Trevor Tombe notes that Saskatchewan already hands more free money to corporations than any other province in Canada:
Which, for a government interested in rational policy-making, might serve as a hint that giveaways to businesses aren't a means to avoid the type of pain now being applied to everybody but Wall's would-be targets.SK Premier Wall to subsidies HQ relocation https://t.co/1WrpEAgoHC Their subsidies to private firms already highest in Canada #skpoli #ableg pic.twitter.com/PXiw8HIWLm— Trevor Tombe (@trevortombe) March 29, 2017
No comments:
Post a Comment