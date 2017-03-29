Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Your money, his friends

So much for any talk of economic diversification, shared sacrifice or responsible budgeting - the Saskatchewan Party is on another corporate giveaway binge, and no amount of public money is off the table if it'll buy a photo op with a CEO.

Shorter Brad Wall today:
PLZ MR. OIL BARONS TAKE ALL OF OUR MONEYZ!!!!
Meanwhile, Trevor Tombe notes that Saskatchewan already hands more free money to corporations than any other province in Canada:
Which, for a government interested in rational policy-making, might serve as a hint that giveaways to businesses aren't a means to avoid the type of pain now being applied to everybody but Wall's would-be targets.
