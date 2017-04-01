Saturday Morning Links

Assorted content for your weekend reading.
- Nick Falvo, Janice Chan and Chidom Otogwu point out that housing is just one of the areas where federal action is needed to reduce poverty and its social harms in Canada. And Falvo also reviews Greg Suttor's "Still Renovating" as a worthwhile look at housing in Canada.
- Marc Lee highlights the need for governments to lead the way in replenishing insufficient stocks of affordable housing, while Daphne Bramham discusses the problems with the B.C. Libs' preference to instead sell off what little there is. And Seth Klein and Pamela Reaño lament a decade of stagnation in British Columbia's already-meager social assistance benefits.
- Meanwhile, Dermond Travis writes about the role foreign corporate funding has played in shaping B.C. politics. Bruce Livesey calls out the Irving corporate empire as one of Canada's most galling corporate welfare bums. And Murray Mandryk is gobsmacked at Brad Wall's continued willingness to hand money to corporations while insisting the province can't spare a dime for anything else.
- Amy Goodman and Denis Moynihan discuss how the Trump administration is selling off personal privacy. And it's particularly worth contrasting the inclination toward handing over information to the private sector against the option of improving data collection to support public services.
- Finally, Vera Dyck writes that a first-past-the-post electoral system only encourages the politics of hate.
