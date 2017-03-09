Thursday Evening Links

This and that for your Thursday reading.
- Duncan Cameron writes that democratic socialism can produce a fair economy for everybody. And the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives puts the possibilities in concrete terms with its alternative federal budget.
- Armine Yalnizyan argues that it's long past time for a budget focused on gender equality. And Kate McInturff points out a few simple steps which could be taken toward that goal.
- Andrew Jackson offers some hints as to implement progressive policies in the face of the Trump administration. But Chantal Hebert notes that Justin Trudeau seems more interested in using Trump as an excuse for regressive choices and broken promises.
- Risa Lavizzo-Mourey and Victor Dzau examine the many social factors that contribute to poor health - and the importance of investing in social equity to achieve better results. And Doug Irving offers a U.S.-focused summary of the social determinants of health.
- Finally, Tom Parkin discusses the contrast between the NDP's substantive and respectful leadership campaign and the Conservative circus led by Kevin O'Leary. And Thomas Walkom analyzes the start of the NDP's race, while Michael Laxer writes about Niki Ashton's campaign launch.
