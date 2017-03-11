Saturday Morning Links

- The Star's editorial board calls for an end to regressive federal tax breaks. And Dennis Howlett asks why the tax evaders who used KPMG's illegal offshoring schemes are being offered secrecy and amnesty for their attempts to siphon revenue away from the Canadian public.
- Michael Butler discusses how the Libs' insistence on continuing the Harper Cons' health funding model through bilateral agreements looks to undermine the universal Medicare we value so highly. And James MacLeod points out another predictable Trudeau broken promise, as the government which insists on pushing corporate-driven "free trade" agreements is reneging on promised transitional funding.
- Martha Friendly examines the sadly stalled state of child care in Canada, while calling for a national child-care program as one of the most important steps that can be taken toward greater gender equality.
- And finally, Guy Caron outlines the significance of his basic income plan as part of the Ottawa Citizen's series on the launch of the NDP's leadership campaign:
When you’re worried about putting food on the table, it’s hard to think about anything else. Planning for a better future for your family is next to impossible when you’re focused on making rent. That’s why I believe it’s time to introduce a basic income for all Canadians: to ensure that everyone is able enjoy a standard of living worthy of our great country.
A basic income policy is not only the right thing to do, it will also save us money. Less poverty means less stress on health care and public safety authorities. The evidence on this is clear. When people aren’t fighting to simply scrape by, they thrive. Despite what we’ve been led to believe, poverty and inequality are not inevitable.
A basic income is good public policy, since investing in Canadians gives them the tools to participate fully in society, access better opportunities, and achieve financial independence. It will not only reduce costs for the government in the long run, but also result in greater economic growth and productivity, helping many Canadians to achieve their full potential. As one of the world’s wealthiest democracies, we have the means to tackle this challenge in a meaningful way.
